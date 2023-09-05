Dash-cam footage sought after deadly hit-and-run on 16th Avenue N.W.

Calgary police are asking for anyone with dash-cam footage or CCTV footage of a fatal hit-and-run in the community of Montgomery on Monday to contact them.

The victim, a 59-year-old man, was hit while crossing the road in the intersection of 16th and Montgomery avenues N.W. just after midnight.

Police believe the pedestrian was struck by a black Ford Ranger truck, saying the driver failed to remain at the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition where he later died.

"At this time, there is no evidence that alcohol, drugs or speed are believed to be factors in this collision," police said in a Tuesday news release.

Anyone with information on the collision or video of it can call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.