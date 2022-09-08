Dash cam footage sought in Heritage Drive pedestrian hit-and-run
Police are searching for the driver and suspect vehicle in connection with a weekend hit-and-run in the city's southwest that sent a pedestrian to hospital.
Calgary Police Service officials say a woman was crossing Heritage Drive at the Churchill Drive intersection at around 5 p.m. on Sept. 3 when she was hit by a westbound black sedan. Investigators say the driver of the car fled the scene after the collision.
The pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries that were considered non-life-threatening.
Police have released a low-definition photo of the suspect car and are asking anyone who was driving in the area of Heritage Drive and Elbow Drive near the time of the crash to review their dash cam footage and contact police at 403-266-1234.
-
Trust fund set up for James Smith Cree Nation survivorsA trust fund has been established for those looking to donate to victims of the mass stabbing on the James Smith Cree Nation.
-
Cat cafe a first for Sault Ste. MarieA bakery in Sault Ste. Marie is looking to satisfy your sweet tooth while finding homes for area cats.
-
Developer pitches fast food drive-thru across from Afzaal Family memorialThe southwest corner of Hyde Park and South Carriage Roads will forever be marked by tragedy, but should that influence future development along the busy commercial corridor?
-
Families of James Smith Cree Nation looking to find healing after manhunt endsAs the manhunt for Myles Sanderson has ended, the community of James Smith Cree First Nation has started their journey towards healing after 11 people died as the result of the stabbings.
-
Muscular dystrophy fundraiser has Lethbridge firefighters hitting roofThe Lethbridge Firefighters Charities Association kicked off its annual Firefighters Campout for Muscular Dystrophy on Thursday.
-
Alberta spends $833K to enforce Kananaskis Conservation Pass so far this yearSince its inception, the United Conservative government's Kananaskis Conservation Pass program has faced tough criticism. The pass has generated $7.1 million since April 2022, and in that same time frame, the government has spent $833,000 to enforce compliance and hand out fines to those who don't 'pay-to-play.'
-
Public school board wants loaner computers backThe Thames Valley District School Board is reminding families to return devices that were loaned out during the pandemic.
-
'It was terrifying': Child wanders out of local daycareA Regina woman is hoping to raise awareness for safety protocols at daycares across the city after her child wandered away from a daycare during the day.
-
Roof collapses during fire at northwest Calgary homeA family of four and their two dogs are without a home after a Thursday fire that caused the roof of their Hamptons house to collapse.