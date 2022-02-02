Dash cam footage wanted in Red Deer death investigation
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
A sudden death in Red Deer has been handed over to the Alberta RCMP's Major Crimes Unit to be investigated.
All Mounties said in a statement late Tuesday evening was that they had been called at 6 p.m. to 59 Street between Gaetz Avenue and 54 Avenue for a "person in distress."
They said more information would be provided after an autopsy had been done.
Anyone with information or vehicle dash cam footage from the area between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Feb. 1 is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Additionally, police asked local residents to avoid the area east of Kerry Wood Drive to 49 Avenue and south of 60 Street (Riverside Drive) to Red Deer River.
-
Nanaimo, B.C. planning large downtown redevelopment projectPlanners in Nanaimo, B.C. are working this week on a draft design for one of the oldest roadways in the city – with the goal of enhancing the role of Commercial Street as a destination.
-
Sask. Legislative Building's sergeant-at-arms stepping down from roleSaskatchewan's sergeant-at-arms – the chief security officer at the Legislative Building – has stepped down from his post.
-
Weyburn RCMP continue search for man who went missing in blizzardWeyburn RCMP are continuing their search for 39-year-old Abraham Neufeld, who went missing Monday night during a blizzard near Tribune, Sask.
-
Thieves target community mail boxes at Heritage PointeSometime after dark on January 28th, over 60 Heritage Pointe home owners had their mail boxeds smashed open and the contents stolen.
-
O'Toole's lack of leadership and vision was the problem, not big tent CPC: Edmonton-area MPsErin O'Toole was the problem in the Conservative Party, not an ideological divide over how socially moderate its policies should be, according to a pair of Edmonton-area Members of Parliament.
-
Research firm gives Saskatoon a failing grade on budget transparency; city's financial officer says study is 'flawed'A research firm has given Saskatchewan’s two largest cities failing grades for budget transparency.
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest impaired driver during blizzardA 31-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly driving while impaired during Tuesday’s blizzard.
-
Prime Video adds two-part documentary on The Kids in the Hall to streamer lineupA two-part documentary about Canadian comedy troupe The Kids in the Hall is headed to Prime Video after debuting next month at the South by Southwest festival.
-
Saint John police search for man wanted on Canada-wide warrantPolice in Saint John, N.B., are asking for the public's help locating a 53-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.