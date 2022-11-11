Dash cam video captures car flipping over after rear-ending taxi in London, Ont.
CTV News London Reporter
Bryan Bicknell
No one was seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Byron Friday afternoon caused one vehicle to flip onto its roof — and the moment of impact was captured on dash cam video.
The video appears to show a vehicle approach from behind and smash into the rear of a taxi, then it flips over.
The owner of the taxi shared the video with CTV News London, but did not wish to be identified.
He says the taxi was pulled up to a red light on Commissioners Road West at Boler Road when the crash happened at about 12:35 p.m.
The taxi owner says two people were inside the car that flipped, and they managed to get out safely.
Traffic was slowed to a crawl in the area as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.
