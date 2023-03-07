Dashcam captures shocking crash in Sooke, B.C.
Dashcam video caught the terrifying moment that a vehicle crashed into two oncoming cars in Sooke, B.C.
The crash occurred around 6:10 a.m. on Saturday in the 5900-block of Sooke Road.
Police say a vehicle was heading west when it crossed the center line and hit the side of two eastbound vehicles. After striking the first car, it glanced along a second vehicle, which was forced to veer off the road to dodge a head-on crash.
Jared Sklepowich was in that second vehicle that narrowly avoided a more serious collision.
He says he and his children are unhurt, but his kids are shaken up by the incident.
"My Tesla has sustained tens of thousands in damage [due] to impacting the culvert, but the alternative was much worse," he told CTV News.
Video from his car shows sparks and debris flying off the three vehicles.
"We are grateful that a driver on scene had, and provided police with, video evidence that captured the collision," said the Sooke RCMP in a statement Tuesday.
Mounties say the driver of the westbound vehicle was investigated for impaired driving and had their licence banned for 24 hours.
Police say they will be recommending charges of impaired driving.
