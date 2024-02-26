Dashcam video shows intersection crash, police stress road safety

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding motorists to pay more attention and be more cautious at intersections after a collision caught on dashcam video in Greater Sudbury.

Police shared footage of a crash at the intersection of Highway 144 and Regional Road 8 in the Greater Sudbury community of Onaping on Feb. 19 on social media to show what can happen at intersections if drivers are not careful.

Police did not provide any details about the crash in the social media posts but rather shared messages about road safety.

“Nipissing West OPP would like to remind motorists that, intersections can be a busy and unpredictable place,” reads the post.

“Taking a moment to check for oncoming traffic from all directions reduces the risk of collisions and helps keep everyone safe.”

Police provided the following tips and reminders about road and intersection safety:

Stop at the intersection line or crosswalk.

Look left, right, and left again for any approaching vehicles, pedestrians, or cyclists.

Proceed only if it is safe to do so.

“Taking a few extra seconds could prevent a potentially serious collision,” said police.

“Let us continue to look out for each other and make smart choices behind the wheel.”

“#NipissingWestOPP would like to remind motorist that, intersections can be a busy and unpredictable place. Taking a moment to check for oncoming traffic from all directions reduces the risk of collisions and helps keep everyone safe. #RoadSafety #IntersectionSafety. ^rl” pic.twitter.com/G1akRiNV9j