Dashcam video shows out-of-control Nova Scotia wildfire


A driver captured images of the Tantallon wildfire raging in Hammonds Plains, N.S., on Sunday.

Dashcam footage shows flames and thick smoke on both sides of the road located in Halifax Regional Municipality, and the moment the driver has to brake when another vehicle becomes visible in front.

Late on Sunday, Halifax Regional Municipality Mayor Mike Savage declared a local state of emergency that is set to be in effect for seven days.

