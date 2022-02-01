Dashwood, Ont. man charged after police seize $111,000 in drugs

Huron County OPP have arrested a suspect after officers seized more than $100,000 in fentanyl following a search of a home in Dashwood, Ont. last month.

On Jan. 18, police seized large quantities of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and psilocybin (magic mushrooms).

The combined estimated street value of the seized controlled substances is $110,928.

On Tuesday, police announced they had arrested a 37-year-old Dashwood man over the weekend after an arrest warrant was issued for the accused.

He's facing multiple drug trafficking and weapons offences.

The accused will appear in a Goderich court on Tuesday.