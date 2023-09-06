Date announced for partial reopening of Highway 97 after massive rockslide

The province has announced a partial reopening date for a highway in B.C.'s Okanagan that was closed after a massive rockslide.

Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland will reopen to single-lane alternating traffic in time for the weekend of Sept. 16, according to a Wednesday update from the Ministry of Transportation. The route closed Aug. 28 after 3,000 cubic metres of rock tumbled onto the roadway.

"Geotechnical engineers continue to monitor and assess data from sensors at the slide site. The sensors show a steady continuing movement of the slope. Due to the risk of further falling rock, the highway remains closed at this time to protect the motoring public," the statement from the ministry says.

Work over the Labour Day long weekend included construction of a wall to protect the highway from falling rocks. A 150-metre berm that will be placed between the wall and the bottom of the slope is now being built, the ministry explained. The scheduled reopening, the statement added, is contingent upon completion of this work and "upon no substantial changes to movement of the slope."

The ministry recommends drivers detour using Highways 97C, 5A or 33 during the closure.

The province also made some improvements to two forest service roads following the rockslide. However, the ministry is urging caution along those routes.

"Graders are working continuously, however, drivers will still experience some rough road conditions and should ensure their vehicles are properly equipped and fuelled or charged," Wednesday's statement says.

"Cellphone coverage is limited throughout both routes. Drivers are also encouraged to plan trips during daylight and to drive with caution."

Passenger vehicles travelling between Kelowna and Penticton can use the 201 Forest Service Road. This detour is estimated to add between 60 and 90 minutes to the trip. Drivers travelling between Summerland and Peachland can use the Trout Main to Peachland Forest Service Road, which tacks on about 90 minutes.