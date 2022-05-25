Date set for inquest into death of Sudbury mine worker in 2017
More than three years after it was announced, a date has been set for the inquest into the death of Ronald Charles Lepage, who was killed in Sudbury in 2017 at age 59.
Dr. Harry Voogjarv, Regional Supervising Coroner for North Region, Sudbury Office, announced the inquest will begin June 13 in Sudbury.
Lepage, 59, died in hospital on April 6, 2017, from injuries sustained while operating a dump truck at the Copper Cliff refinery in Sudbury. An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.
"The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Lepage’s death," said a news release Wednesday from the province.
"The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths."
The inquest is expected to last four days and hear from about 10 witnesses.
The inquest will start at 9:30 a.m. June 13 at the Sudbury Courthouse. Dr. Geoffrey Bond will be the presiding officer. Mathieu Ansell and Manon Arbour will be inquest counsel.
-
Northern campgrounds expect busy summerCampgrounds in the northeast and around the province are looking forward to a summer camping season largely free of COVID restrictions.
-
U.K. prosecutor charges actor Kevin Spacey with sexual assaultBritain's Crown Prosecution Service said on Thursday it had authorized criminal charges against actor Kevin Spacey for four counts of sexual assault against three men.
-
AltaGas selling Alaskan utilities business to TriSummit Utilities for $1.025BAltaGas Ltd. says it has signed a deal to sell its Alaskan utilities business to TriSummit Utilities Inc. for $1.025 billion.
-
Heart attack survivors meet with first responders who saved their livesThe Middlesex-London Paramedic Service (MLPS) will host its 8th Annual Cardiac Arrest Survivor Day celebration on Thursday afternoon.
-
Alberta to announce new steps to ease pressure on ambulance servicesThe Alberta government will reveal how it plans to ease pressure on emergency medical services in the province.
-
NDP signs defaced in London North CentreSome NDP campaign signs in London North Centre have been defaced.
-
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease to 1,005, ICU admissions at 154Health officials in Ontario are reporting 1,005 hospitalizations and 154 ICU admissions linked to COVID-19.
-
Stampede Bell Grandstand Show to feature Dean Brody, trick roping, fireworksThe Calgary Stampede has unveiled its plans for this year's grandstand show including a Canadian country music story and a tip of the Stetson to Calgary concert venues.