Date set for inquest into death of Sudbury mine worker in 2017

More than three years after it was announced, a date has been set for the inquest into the death of Ronald Charles Lepage, who was killed in Sudbury in 2017 at age 59.

Dr. Harry Voogjarv, Regional Supervising Coroner for North Region, Sudbury Office, announced the inquest will begin June 13 in Sudbury.

Lepage, 59, died in hospital on April 6, 2017, from injuries sustained while operating a dump truck at the Copper Cliff refinery in Sudbury. An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

"The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Lepage’s death," said a news release Wednesday from the province.

"The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths."

The inquest is expected to last four days and hear from about 10 witnesses.

The inquest will start at 9:30 a.m. June 13 at the Sudbury Courthouse. Dr. Geoffrey Bond will be the presiding officer. Mathieu Ansell and Manon Arbour will be inquest counsel.