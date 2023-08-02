Date set for Inquest into Samuel Brown's death at provincially-run school for the blind

A date has been set for the coroner’s inquest over five years after Samuel Brown died at a provincially-run school for the blind.

Brown, who was born with a genetic condition that left him blind and deaf, attended W. Ross Macdonald School for the Blind in Brantford, Ont., and was 18 years old when he died in February 2018.

The inquest is set to begin on Aug. 28 at 10 a.m., the province said in news release Tuesday.

The inquest is expected to examine the circumstances around Brown’s death, and a jury could make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths.

It is expected the inquest will last 10 days, and the jury will hear from around 13 witnesses.

According to the province, Dr. David Cameron will be the presiding officer and Maria Stevens will be inquest counsel.

The inquest will be conducted by video conference.