Date set for King Charles III's coronation: Buckingham Palace

The coronation ceremony for King Charles III will take place in May of next year, Buckingham Palace has announced.

In a statement released Tuesday, the palace said the Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct the ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6, 2023, at which point King Charles III will be "anointed, blessed and consecrated."

During the coronation, King Charles III will be crowned alongside his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort.

"The Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," the statement from Buckingham Palace said.

The coronation has been held at Westminster Abbey for the last 900 years, with the Archbishop of Canterbury having almost always conducted the ceremony since 1066, the palace says.

King Charles III became the United Kingdom's new monarch following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September.

Queen Elizabeth II served an historic 70 years on the throne, making her Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

With files from The Associated Press