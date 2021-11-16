Date set for Lighting of the Lights in Victoria Park

A date has been set for the annual Lighting of the Lights in London’s Victoria Park.

Caroling gets underway Nov. 26 at 6:15 p.m. followed by the countdown to the flip of the switch that will illuminate the entire park at 6:50 p.m.

“Victoria Park’s Lighting of the Lights is a longstanding tradition in London’s celebration of the holiday season and one I’m personally excited to bring back to our community,” said Mayor Ed Holder. “This time last year, we were asking everyone to stay home and physically apart. While there are still COVID-19 precautions in place for Lighting of the Lights, I invite everyone to come out and join the festivities safely.”

Over 75,000 lights will illuminate the park nightly from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. this holiday season until January 1, 2022. There will also be a variety of other displays in the park, including Santa and his reindeer, the Christmas train and snowmen family. Santa's Mailbox will also be on-site for all the children who need to mail their wish list to the North Pole.

Anyone planning to visit Victoria Park is asked to follow all health precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. That includes maintaining six feet of physical distance from anyone who isn’t part of your household, wearing a mask or face covering and staying home if you feel unwell.

For the 2021 season, appointments will be required for Londoners looking to visit Santa at Santa’s House.

Holiday outdoor skating

Weather permitting, the outdoor skating rinks at Victoria Park and Storybook Gardens will open on Dec. 4, and the Rotary Rink at Covent Garden Market on Dec. 10

Core Area washrooms

Washrooms in Victoria Park are currently open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays at the Kiwanis Memorial Bandshell. Starting Dec. 6, these washrooms will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday to Sunday. Dundas Place gender-neutral washrooms are open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 179 Dundas Street.

Free parking in London’s core

Until Dec. 31, get two hours of free parking daily at municipal on-street parking meters and lots in London’s core, including Downtown and Old East Village.