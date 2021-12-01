Dauphin man assaulted at home, taken to hospital: RCMP

RCMP is calling on the public for information after a 24-year-old man was assaulted in his Dauphin, Man. home.

Police said they were called to a report of a stabbing at around noon Tuesday at a 2nd Avenue NE home.

Mounties said they arrived to find a 24-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital.

Officers said a preliminary investigation found the victim was at the home when he answered a knock at the door. As he opened it, a group of people who police believe the victim knew entered the home and a fight broke out. Police said the victim was assaulted, and the suspects ran away.

Police are asking anyone with information on the alleged assault to contact Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a secure tip online.