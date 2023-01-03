Dauphin man charged with assaulting child: RCMP
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
RCMP in Dauphin charged a 25-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted a six-year-old child.
Mounties said they responded to the report of the assault on Dec. 31, 2022. The child was hospitalized with serious injuries.
RCMP said the assault occurred before Dec. 31, but was not reported to police until then.
A suspect was identified and arrested on Monday.
The man, who is from Dauphin, has been charged with aggravated assault and was taken into custody. He is not being named to protect the child’s identity.
The charge has not been proven in court.
The investigation continues.
