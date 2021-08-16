Dauphin RCMP looking for man missing since Saturday night

Dauphin, Man. RCMP are asking the public for their help in locating a 28-year-old man missing since the evening of August 14.

In a news release, Mounties said Norman Pompana last made contact with friends and family Saturday night and that no one has heard from him since then.

He is described as five-foot-eleven and weighing 240 pounds. He has dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police are concerned for Pompana’s safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Secure tips can also be made online through the Manitoba Crimestoppers website.