Dauphin's Countryfest pays tribute to bus crash victims

Dauphin's Countryfest is honouring the 16 people who died in a tragic bus crash earlier this month, while raising money to support the survivors and victims' families.

The popular country music festival kicked off Thursday. President Duane McMaster told CTV News Winnipeg they decided to hold a moment of silence before the entertainment began.

"We wanted to do something to honour the memory and acknowledge the tragedy that's occurred here," he said.

"It's a heck of a blow to our entire community. I guarantee you there's nobody in our community that doesn't know personally somebody that was involved in that."

The festival held a moment of silence on its side stage before the first act began, and is planning another on Friday.

"We are going to do another moment of silence tonight before we start the evening's entertainment on the main stage," McMaster said.

A video tribute to the 16 people who died in the crash will be played as well.

Countryfest is also giving away #dauphinstrong stickers at various locations throughout the festival site, where donations will be collected from festival attendees. All donations will go to the Dauphin Active Living Centre to support the families of the crash victims and survivors.

McMaster said the town is rallying together in the face of tragedy.

"It really seems to have taken hold and is really resonating out there," he said. "We're gathering together to support one another and get through this."

Countryfest has been a staple in the Dauphin area for more than 30 years. Every Canada Day weekend, thousands flock to Selo Ukrania to watch performances from the best in country music.

McMaster said he hopes people will remember their lost loved ones fondly while creating new memories.

"We're going to try and do the best we can to enjoy ourselves and have a good time despite everything that's happened," he said.