Dauphin's new reality begins to set in following aftermath of deadly Carberry crash

More than 24 hours following a crash that killed 15 from the community and surrounding areas, Dauphin’s reality is beginning to sink in.

The Carberry accident on Thursday afternoon shook the community, with some still processing the aftermath of the incident.

However, the community is looking to band together to get past these tough times, and are looking to one another for support.

“It was a long night for a lot of people and probably continues to be so today, as word is slowly coming out about those that were involved,” said Mayor David Bosiak Friday morning.

Members of the community weren’t able to find the fate of their loved ones until late Thursday night and into Friday morning. A Manitoba RCMP press conference Friday afternoon revealed that all victims in the crash have had their family members contacted.

All 25 individuals on the bus were from Dauphin and surrounding area. According to police, their ages ranged from 58 to 88 years old.

Sandra Kaleta approached reporters Friday morning at Dauphin City Hall to speak of those she knew on the bus.

She said those travelling were a part of the Dauphin Seniors Centre, something she’s been a member of for the past 11 years.

She revealed a truly heartbreaking fact about the riders of the bus, who were out in Carberry to visit the local casino.

“This probably was the first outing since COVID,” she said.

The bus driver is a well known Dauphin local, according to Kaleta.

A sobering sight was also shown Friday morning for those in and around the seniors centre. Parked cars of those who caught the bus Thursday were still there, with tow trucks moving some outside of the parking lot.

The community moved its Support Centre Friday to the local curling rink, located in Credit Union Place in Dauphin.

There, the community is welcomed to get in touch with supports, talk and visit with other members of the community, as the city begins to heal following the aftermath of the collision.