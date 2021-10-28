David E. White men's shop grows, recommitting to downtown London
As other businesses depart London's core, clothier David E. White held a grand opening of its new location at 1 Richmond Row on Friday.
Owner David E. White tells CTV News London, "I’ve said this all along, I have always believed in downtown London and still do.”
Now in business for more than 40 years, the luxury men’s custom clothing and barber shop is moving to a location just a short distance from their previous location near Richmond and Queens Avenue.
The menswear shop has been at a number of different locations in the city, but downsized just before the COVID-19 pandemic began by moving into a neighbouring unit.
Now, in a statement, the company says, "We also discovered as we sat out the multiple lockdowns, that we were not quite ready for the business obituary page and in order to come out of this in one piece and thrive, we would need to spread our wings once again."
- With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella
