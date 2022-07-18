David Foster and Katharine McPhee announced to perform at Caesars Windsor

The Kat & Dave Show is coming to Windsor this fall.

Grammy Award-winning musician David Foster and singer Katharine McPhee are bringing their viral Instagram show to Caesars Windsor Thursday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m.

Foster is one of the most successful songwriters and record producers in history. He has created hit songs and award-winning gold and platinum albums for iconic artists including Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, and Celine Dion.

Bursting onto the scene during a storied run on Season 5 of American Idol, Katharine McPhee has since made her presence known in music, television, and Broadway.

The couple got married in 2019. Together, the duo entertained fans with Instagram live concerts during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, from their living room to the stage, a new live show comes to life, packed with performances of Dave’s hits from Chicago, Whitney Houston, and Celine Dion and Kat’s biggest hits from Idol, Smash, and Waitress.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 22. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. and on show days from noon to 10 p.m.