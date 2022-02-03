David Letterman spotted wearing Winnipeg Blue Bombers toque

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers may have a certain celebrity talk-show host cheering them on.

David Letterman was spotted wearing a Winnipeg Blue Bombers Grey Cup Champions toque.

The Canadian Football League shared the photo of Letterman repping the blue and gold on Twitter, saying, "We see ya, Letterman."

We see ya, @Letterman. pic.twitter.com/Fghh00tuR0

As for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the team shared a picture of a message to Letterman asking where he picked up the piece of Bomber swag.

the ppl need answers @Letterman pic.twitter.com/qqTjpssdsl

CTV News has reached out to Letterman's production company World Wide Pants Incorporated, but has not yet heard back.