The annual "Sunshine List" is out, showing public sector employees who earned an annual salary of at least $100,000 in 2020.
The CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital topped the list for Windsor-Essex, David Musyj earned $447,732.83.
Public sector salaries of $100,000 and more are published in accordance with the Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act (PSSDA).
Here are some other notable names:
- Chief of Staff Dr. Wassim Saad $314,153.33
- Medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex Dr. Wajid Ahmed $351,767.63
- Hotel Dieu Grace Health Care CEO Janice Kaffer $313,025.35
- St. Clair College President Patti France $300,160.08
- University of Windsor president Robert Gordon $372,275.04
- Askin Hager (city lawyer) $205,265.98
- Carolyn Brown Detroit Windsor Tunnel $202,798.97
- Valerie Critchley Clerk $205,265.98
- Drew Dilkens Mayor $196,521.66
- Pamela Mizuno WPS chief $228,499.98
- Stephen Laforet Windsor Fire $176,969.13