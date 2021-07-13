David Spade, Chelsea Handler to feature in new Edmonton comedy festival

Edmonton will be hosting two days of laughs featuring top comedians this summer.

The event will be held on Aug. 13 and Aug. 15 at the Edmonton Exhibition Lands Racetrack Infield – serving as Canada’s first dedicated socially distanced venue, said organizer Trixstar.

The show will feature top comedians David Spade and Chelsea Handler. Spade made his debut on Saturday Night Live and has been named “Hot Stand-Up Comedian of the Year” by the Rolling Stone Magazine, Trixstar added. Handler is a comedian, television host, and author. She was the host of E!’s top-rated show “Chelsea Lately.”

“Putting together an annual Comedy Festival has always been a major goal of Trixstar. We felt there is no better time than this Summer, when people need the laughs more than anything as we start to turn the corner on the struggles that the last 16 months have created in so many ways,” says Trixstar president Mike Anderson.

Other performers include Nikki Glaser, Donnell Rawlings, Shaun Majumder and Cindy Rivers.

The event will seat tables up to six people.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Trixstar will donate $2 to Boyle Street and Hope Mission from every ticket sold.