David Spade, Chelsea Handler to feature in new Edmonton comedy festival
Edmonton will be hosting two days of laughs featuring top comedians this summer.
The event will be held on Aug. 13 and Aug. 15 at the Edmonton Exhibition Lands Racetrack Infield – serving as Canada’s first dedicated socially distanced venue, said organizer Trixstar.
The show will feature top comedians David Spade and Chelsea Handler. Spade made his debut on Saturday Night Live and has been named “Hot Stand-Up Comedian of the Year” by the Rolling Stone Magazine, Trixstar added. Handler is a comedian, television host, and author. She was the host of E!’s top-rated show “Chelsea Lately.”
“Putting together an annual Comedy Festival has always been a major goal of Trixstar. We felt there is no better time than this Summer, when people need the laughs more than anything as we start to turn the corner on the struggles that the last 16 months have created in so many ways,” says Trixstar president Mike Anderson.
Other performers include Nikki Glaser, Donnell Rawlings, Shaun Majumder and Cindy Rivers.
The event will seat tables up to six people.
Tickets go on sale Friday.
Trixstar will donate $2 to Boyle Street and Hope Mission from every ticket sold.
-
Hamilton police arrest man after mother and daughter almost hit by car, targets of death threatsHamilton Police Service (HPS) have arrested a 40-year-old man from Hamilton in connection with an incident in which a mother and daughter received death threats and were the targets of racial slurs.
-
Missing man may be trying to walk northbound out of Winnipeg: policeWinnipeg police officers are searching for a missing man who they say may try to walk northbound out of the city.
-
27 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported in Sask. TuesdayThe Saskatchewan government reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, along 47 recoveries.
-
Windsor-Essex employers looking to hireThe hospitality and retail sectors that were decimated by COVID-19 are now leading the way for potential job seekers.
-
Timmins police investigate reports of a man in a car approaching young childrenThe Timmins Police Service is investigating an incident where the driver of a vehicle is alleged to have approached a group of younger children in the Shirley Street North area of Timmins.
-
Dog left to starve at abandoned doggy daycare will recover and be adopted out, says BC SPCAThe BC SPCA is asking for help in its quest to care for a six-year-old dog that was once abandoned and left for dead.
-
Case of eastern Ontario doctor accused of murdering patient adjourned to AugustThe case of an eastern Ontario doctor facing a murder charge has been adjourned for a month.
-
'The crops just stopped growing': Southern Alberta farmers say this could be worst season in 20 yearsRaymond, Alta. farmer John McKee said his dryland crops look pretty good from the road but up close, you get a much different picture.
-
Three charged in London, Ont. convenience store robberyLondon police have charged three people after a downtown convenience store was robbed early Monday.