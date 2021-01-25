Saskatoon’s curling clubs are months away from learning if the City of Saskatoon has any power to offer financial support for its curling centres, with a city councillor leading the charge.

On Monday, Ward 4 Coun. Troy Davies is putting forward a motion to have the city’s administration explore potential policy options to ensure the “long-term financial and operating sustainability of these organizations” and that the administration report back no later than the second quarter of 2021.

In his motion Davies acknowledged the important role curling organizations provide communities in terms of recreational activities and quality of life for all ages.

Steve Turner, general manager of Granite Curling Club in Saskatoon, said since curling operations were forced to close in November, the curling club sits empty. In January, Turner said, tournament playdowns and championships brackets would be in full swing, as well as school groups using the facilities. But the rink sits empty.

“Now to go on to pause the money stops. We can’t operate at all so we aren’t seeing money coming in. We’re trying to take advantage of every federal and provincial program we can,” Turner said. “We’ve laid off essentially the staff and are just hoping, at some point, that something gets back.”

Turner said it was the club’s decision to keep the ice intact, hopeful that curlers can return to the ice soon. He added taking the ice out and then putting it back in if curling is allowed, would cost in the range of $10,000.

With the curling season usually wrapping up in April, Turner said he needs to start thinking about the 2021 season that would usually begin in September. But he added it’s too soon to know if curling will be allowed in September.