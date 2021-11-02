Davies, Fleming named Canada Soccer's players of the month

Alphonso Davies and Jessie Fleming have been named Canada Soccer's Players of the Month for October.

Davies, who turned 21 on Tuesday, scored a goal and added two assists in three matches as undefeated Canada improved to 10 points across six matches in CONCACAF's final round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

He assisted on Jonathan Osorio's equalizer against Mexico at Estadio Azteca, scored the highlight-reel winner against Panama in Toronto at BMO Field, and got his record-breaking assist on Jonathan David 's goal that made it 4-1 against Panama.

Davies also delivered the corner kick for Canada's 1-1 equalizer, an own goal by the Panama defender, in the home match at Toronto.

In Germany, Davies featured in three league matches and got one assist as FC Bayern maintained first place in the Bundesliga.

Fleming scored the first goal in a 5-1 victory over New Zealand Oct. 23 in Ottawa as the women's national team kicked off its celebration tour to honour its gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

She was also part of the build up on Canada's fourth goal of that game and earned Player of the Match honours in the win.

Fleming was also part of the build up on Canada's lone goal in a 1-0 win over New Zealand in Montreal on Oct. 26.

In club play, Fleming featured in Chelsea's five matches across three competitions and got an assist in the 2-0 league win over Leicester City.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2021.