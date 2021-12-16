Davies named Bundesliga player of the month for November

Edmonton’s Alphonso Davies has been named as the German Bundesliga’s player of the month.

The 21-year-old has made 22 appearances for German powerhouse Bayern Munich while emerging as one of the top players in the game in recent years.

Davies received another accolade the day before when he was named Canada Soccer player of the year on Wednesday.

Last year, he won a third straight Bundesliga title with Bayern as well as the FIFA Club World Cup.

