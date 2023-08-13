Dawgs advance to WCBL final with 7-1 win in Sylvan Lake

The Okotoks Dawgs will have the opportunity to defend their WCBL title after knocking out the Gulls 7-1 Saturday night in Sylvan Lake.

The Dawgs will either play Medicine Hat or Moose Jaw, who meet in a deciding Game 3 Sunday in Moose Jaw.

Brendan Luther brought the lumber to Sylvan Lake Saturday, going four for five, including a three-run homer in the second inning. Alejandro Cazorla and Caleb Lumbard both chipped in with RBI's as well to provide the comfortable margin of victory for Okotoks.

Gavin Wuschke pitched five and two-thirds innings Saturday, surrendering one run on three hits. He struck out three, before the bullpen took over. Four different pitchers allowed two hits and no runs to seal the deal for the Dawgs.

The schedule for the finals depends on who wins Sunday in Moose Jaw.