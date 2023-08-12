Dawgs dominate Game 1 of WCBL western final, defeating Gulls 10-5

Catapulted by a first-inning grand slam off the bat of Alejandro Cazorla, the Okotoks got off to a fast start Friday night at Seaman Stadium and didn't look back, defeating the Sylvan Lake Gulls 10-5.

GRAND SLAM FROM ALEJANDRO CAZORLA ! DAWGS LEAD 4-2 pic.twitter.com/DFe4wGlq6w

The win edged the Dawgs closer to a berth in the Western Canadian Baseball League finals. If they defeat the Gulls Saturday night in Sylvan Lake, it's over.

Brendan Luther extended his hitting streak to 20 games with a two-run homer, and Ricky Sanchez, Trent Lenihan and Connor Crowson chipped in with RBIs to elevate the Dawgs to double-digits in the run column.

Brock Townsend limited the Gulls to three runs on seven hits over five innings. The Dawgs' bullpen took over from their, allowing two runs on five hits to give the team the victory.

Meanwhile, Seaman Stadium continues to hold a narrow lead over Centennial Field, the home of the Vermont Lake Monsters, in Ballpark Digest's best stadium for summer collegiate ball.

It’s Centennial Field (@VTLakeMonsters) vs. Seaman Stadium (@Okotoks_Dawgs) in the finals of the 2023 Best of the Ballparks, Summer Collegiate fan vote! This is for all the marbles. This round ends Saturday, Aug. 12, midnight. Vote here! https://t.co/yQA8RwNswT pic.twitter.com/sWti6rZHeH

With a little more than 13 hours remaining, Seaman Stadium leads 51-49. To vote, go here.

First pitch for Game 2 is Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. in Sylvan Lake.

Game 3, if necessary, will be played at Seaman Stadium Sunday night at 7:05 p.m.