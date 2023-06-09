Dawgs fade late, dropping 8-6 decision to Fort McMurray in 12 innings

The Okotoks Dawgs suffered a tough defeat Thursday, dropping an 8-6 decision in extra innings to the Fort McMurray Giants.

The Giants rallied to tie the score twice, after the Dawgs went up by a run in the 10th and 11th innings, then won it in the 12th inning on a walk-off home run by catcher Jordan Bach.

Alejandro Cazorla homered for the Dawgs, and Aidan Rose and Connor Crowson both had multi-hit games, along with Nash Crowell, who had an RBI and two hits.

Bobby Vath started for the Dawgs and allowed three hits over four innings, but the relief team faltered in the late innings.

Next up for the Dawgs is the second of a four-game series with the Giants in Fort McMurray. Game time is 7:05 p.m.