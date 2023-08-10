Dawgs prepare for conference finals as Seaman Stadium named finalist as best summer collegiate ballpark

After sweeping Fort McMurray out of the WCBL playoffs, the Okotoks Dawgs are turning their attention towards Sylvan Lake.

That's because their opponent in the conference finals, which kick off Friday, is the Gulls, with game one set for Seaman Stadium in Okotoks Friday at 7:05 p.m.

West Finals are set. The Dawgs will play Sylvan Lake this weekend in a 3-game set to determine who moves on to the WCBL Finals.



Tickets for Friday's game are selling fast! Get yours now before they are gone. #dawgs #baseball #okotoks #wcbl #playoffs #yycevents #yycdatenight pic.twitter.com/Ow5eG0W72s

Okotoks earned a couple days off by sweeping the Giants, winning 8-0 Monday followed by a 4-2 win Tuesday night.

Nash Crowell, on a two-run homer, Ricky Sanchez and Caleb Lumbard all drove in runs for Okotoks Monday, supporting starter Graham Brunner (six innings, four hits, five strikeouts) and reliever Brendan Leblanc who threw a shutout for the Dawgs.

Tuesday night, Logan Rumberg tossed six innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs and earning three strikeouts, before the bullpen, led by Cade Herrmann, Seth Thompson and Dustin Schorie shut down Fort Mac, allowing a single hit and striking out four.

Ricky Sanchez drove in three to lead the way for the Dawgs.

It will be the second consecutive year the Dawgs have met the Gulls in the conference finals. In 2022, Okotoks swept Sylvan Lake en route to defeating Moose Jaw to claim the WCBL championship.

Moose Jaw is taking on Medicine Hat in the eastern final, with the winner set to take on the western final winner in a championship series that starts Aug.15.

Thursday afternoon, Okotoks also advanced to the final of a contest to choose the finest summer collegiate ballpark. They're up against Centennial Field, the home of the Vermont Lake Monsters. Thursday, Seaman Stadium enjoyed a 66 per cent to 34 per cent lead over Centennial Field.

You can vote for Seaman Stadium here (scroll to bottom of page).

It's Seaman Stadium (Okotoks Dawgs) vs. Centennial Field (Vermont Lake Monsters) in the finals of the 2023 Best of the Ballparks, Summer Collegiate fan vote. #sportsbiz #baseballbiz https://t.co/ve6q1M5hOG pic.twitter.com/y5Yeeir7ZO

Game time Friday at Seaman Stadium is 7:05 p.m.

Tickets available here.