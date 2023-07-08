Dawgs snap 2-game losing streak with convincing 12-3 win at Regina

The Okotoks Dawgs got back on the winning track in Regina Friday, defeating the Red Sox 12-3.

The victory snapped a mini-slump after the Dawgs dropped two games in Moose Jaw.

Titus Dumitru launched a three-run home run, Caleb Lumbard drove in four and Cole Cramer, Ricky Sanchez and Connor Crowson all drove in runs for the Dawgs, who racked up 13 hits.

Bobby Vath threw four innings, allowing three runs on six hits. He whiffed four. Vic Domingo sealed the deal, striking out six in two innings.

Overall, Dawg pitchers struck out 15 Red Sox on the night.

The win moved the Dawgs to 25-7 on the season, good for first in the west and first overall in the WCBL.

Dawgs sweep the series in Regina ! Great team effort. pic.twitter.com/xfCxZrcPF0

Next up for the Dawgs is a weekend in Weyburn, for two games against the Beavers.

Okotoks is hosting the WCBL all-star game next Saturday night. The event will include a home run derby at 5 p.m., followed by the game at 7:05 p.m.

Some tables are available on the Kore 4 Main Patio for $120 for four people.

There will also be face painting, autograph signings, fan photo opportunities and more.

For more information, go here.

We have tables available on Kore 4 Main Patio for the 2023 WCBL All-star game on Saturday, July 15th. Gates open at 3:30pm.



Call the Dawgs ticket office at 403-262-3294 and reserve your table on Kore 4 for this great event TODAY!#dawgs #ASGweekend #yycdatenight #yycevents pic.twitter.com/EcLgtBZpPb