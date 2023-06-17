Dawgs snap slump with 18-4 win over Mavericks

After being shut down in their previous game, the Okotoks Dawgs bats came alive Friday night, leading the team to an 18-4 win.

The Dawgs pounded out 21 hits, including two home runs from Nash Crowell, and blasts from Logan Grant and Titus Dumitru. Alejandro Cazorla didn't homer, but did chip in with four hits and two RBI.

The Dawgs also benefitted from five Medicine Hat errors.

Brody Frono pitched three innings for the Dawgs, and striking out three in 18 batters before Jace Behnke, Garrett Maloney, Gavin Waschke, Seth Thompson and Tim O'Connor took over, surrendering only five more hits for the remainder of the game.

The Dawgs improved their record to 11-4 on the season.

Next up, the Dawgs return to Seaman Stadium for a 7:05 p.m. contest against the Lethbridge Bulls. The two teams wrap their series Sunday at 2:05 p.m.