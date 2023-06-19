Dawgs stay hot, rolling over Lethbridge Bulls 12-2
The opponent may have changed Saturday, but the runs kept on coming for the Okotoks Dawgs.
The team got six RBI and a home run from Titus Dumitru and four hits from Brendan Luther en route to a 12-2 victory, the team's 12th win of the season.
Okotoks has been on a tear this weekend, racking up 30 runs on six home runs and 43 hits in a pair of big victories over Medicine Hat and Lethbridge.
Graham Brunner threw five innings for Okotoks, striking out eight and allowing two hits and one run.
The Dawgs lead second-place Sylvan Lake Gulls by a game.
The Bulls and the Dawgs play again Sunday afternoon in a Father's Day clash that is scheduled to kick off, weather permitting, at 2:05 p.m.
The 2023 Home Run Derby and All-Star Game is one month away! On July 15th the WCBL's top talent will be showcased in Okotoks at Seaman Stadium.
Get your tickets at https://t.co/HiBGj44QxI #WCBL #ASG pic.twitter.com/s0UOcxuv9A
