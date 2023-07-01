Dawgs win 11th game in a row, knocking off Swift Current 12-3
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
The Okotoks Dawgs won their 11th game in a row Friday, defeating the Swift Current 57s 12-3.
The Dawgs secured the win on the strength of 13 hits from their offense, while Dawgs pitchers struck out 11 57 batters.
Cesar Valero had three RBI, Nash Crowell hit his fifth home run, and Bobby Vath pitched five strong innings, allowing a single run on four hits allowed. Vath struck out five, while the rest of the bullpen shut down the 57s, allowing only two runs on three hits.
Next up for the Dawgs is a Canada Day contest against the Brooks Bombers. Game time is 7:05 p.m. It's the last chance to see the Dawgs for a while, as they start a seven game road trip Monday in Medicine Hat.
-
Calgary’s Chinese community marks 100th anniversary of Chinese Immigration ActAs Calgarians celebrated Canada Day Saturday, members of the city’s Chinese community gathered for a different sort of ceremony.
-
No injuries reported in south Regina basement fireNo one was hurt during a basement fire Saturday, according to Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS).
-
London, Ont. man dead after single-vehicle crashA London, Ont. man has died as the result of a single-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway (VMP) on Friday.
-
Four men arrested after two home invasion attacks: PoliceWinnipeg police have arrested four men – two who were already in prison – in connection to a North End shooting.
-
With new paint, filters and heater, Glen Cairn Pool now open after three yearsLondon city councillor Hadleigh McAlister was happy to christen the slide at Glen Cairn pool. The pool, which has been closed for three years due to the pandemic and repairs, re-opened this weekend much to the delight of those in the southeast London, Ont. neighbourhood.
-
Winnipeg police track down homicide suspect in B.C.Winnipeg police have captured a murder suspect who fled to B.C. after a shooting in the Exchange District last November.
-
Timmins police investigating Canada Day shootingA 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries from gunshots at a Timmins area residence on Saturday.
-
Prehistoric pandemonium: This Sask. town broke a Guinness record with a costume partyThousands of people donned inflatable T. rex costumes and swarmed the town of Dundurn to set a Guinness World Record on Saturday.
-
Up to 100 mm of rain could fall in parts of southwestern Ont. todayA rainfall warning is in effect for a large swath of southwestern Ontario Sunday with Environment Canada warning some areas could receive 50 mm to 100 mm of precipitation.