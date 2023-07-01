Dawgs win 11th game in a row, knocking off Swift Current 12-3

The Okotoks Dawgs won their 11th game in a row Friday, defeating the Swift Current 57s 12-3.

The Dawgs secured the win on the strength of 13 hits from their offense, while Dawgs pitchers struck out 11 57 batters.

Cesar Valero had three RBI, Nash Crowell hit his fifth home run, and Bobby Vath pitched five strong innings, allowing a single run on four hits allowed. Vath struck out five, while the rest of the bullpen shut down the 57s, allowing only two runs on three hits.

Next up for the Dawgs is a Canada Day contest against the Brooks Bombers. Game time is 7:05 p.m. It's the last chance to see the Dawgs for a while, as they start a seven game road trip Monday in Medicine Hat.