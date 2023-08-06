Dawgs win 40th game in season finale over Lethbridge

The Okotoks Dawgs ended the regular season on a high note, defeating the Lethbridge Bulls 7-1.

The win was the Dawgs' 40th of the season, as they finished with a 40-16 record. That clinched the top seed in the WCBL for Okotoks, setting up a first-round playoff matchup with the Fort McMurray Giants.

Trent Lenihan, Nash Crowell, Connor Stewart and Alejandro Cazorla all drove in runs for the Dawgs, while Brendan Luther had a hit to extend his hitting streak to 17 games.

Garrett Maloney pitched two innings, allowing no runs and one hit and striking out one, before six pitchers came out of the bullpen for the Dawgs, allowing six hits and one run while striking out eight Bulls.

40 wins in the final game ! Now we shift the focus to Game 1 of round 1 on Monday August, 7! pic.twitter.com/EMF7BvdES3

There's not much wait for the post-season either: it kicks off Monday at Seaman Stadium, where the Dawgs host the Giants, followed by game two Tuesday.

First pitch both nights is 7:05 p.m.

Tickets are available at dawgsbaseball.ca/tickets or by calling 403-262-3294.