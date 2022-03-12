Dawn McEwen announces retirement from curling

Dawn McEwen, the long-time lead for Team Jennifer Jones, announced her retirement from curling.

In a social media post on Saturday, McEwen wrote that her curling career has been “truly incredible” and allowed her to achieve things she could only dream about as a child.

“I am full of gratitude, and I can peacefully say I am ready to hang up the curling shoes at the end of this season,” she said.

McEwen noted she joined the Jones team back in 2007 at the age of 27.

“Fast forward 15 years later, and I reminisce about the incredibly talented teammates and coaches I have had the privilege to compete with and learn from over the years,” she said.

“You have all left an imprint on my life and I am grateful for you.”

McEwen, a 2014 Olympic gold medalist, said it was through curling that she met her husband at the Ottawa Valley Curling Association Junior SuperSpiel, met teammates who will be her friends for life, and travelled all over the world.

She added that she won’t be far from curling as she loves to watch her husband, Mike McEwen, so she’ll be around at curling venues.

“Thank you everyone for all the support following my journey over the years. It means so much to me,” she said.

McEwen finishes her career as a two-time world champion, two-time Olympian and five-time Scotties Tournament of Hearts champion.

A post shared by Dawn McEwen (@dawn_mcewen)