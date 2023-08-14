Day 1 of Hullo passenger ferry service thwarted by adverse weather, power outages

Travellers hoping to hop on the first sailings of a new ferry service between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland were disappointed after multiple Monday morning sailings were cancelled due to strong winds.

In a statement issued early Monday, Hullo CEO Alastair Caddick said the decision to cancel the inaugural sailings—one set to depart downtown Nanaimo at 6 a.m. and another scheduled to leave downtown Vancouver at 8 a.m.—followed city-wide power outages late Sunday in Nanaimo, where the ferry company is headquartered.

A spokesperson for the company said refunds were being processed for those who had reservations, but was unable to say exactly how many customers were impacted.

As of 8 a.m., Hullo was awaiting confirmation as to whether more sailings would be cancelled as the company monitors an alert by Environment Canada over gale force winds.

The blackout in Nanaimo started just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday and affected nearly 4,000 customers, according to BC Hydro’s website. Caddick says it also caused a loss of power to the ferry berth and Hullo vessels.

“It is crucial to run an impact assessment across all our vessel systems to ensure the absolutely safety and reliability of our operations,” said Caddick in the statement. “Safety and reliability remain our North Star at Hullo.”

Hullo will also be monitoring an alert issued by Environment Canada in respect of gale force winds.

Caddick says the company is “adopting a deliberately conservative stance” in the early stages of the new ferry service, which involves two high-speed vessels with a capacity for 354 passengers each.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.