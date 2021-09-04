Day 21 of federal election campaign happening on opposite sides of Canada
The Conservative and NDP leaders will be on opposite sides of the country for Day 21 of the federal election campaign.
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is expected to make an announcement in Coquitlam, B.C. this morning before heading to Nanaimo, B.C., for an event with supporters.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is to make a health-care announcement in St. John's, N.L., and then meet young voters in Halifax in the afternoon.
The itinerary for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is marked as private.
On Friday, Trudeau again found himself the target of his political rivals for calling the Sept. 20 election during the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Singh said the rising case counts were a reminder of why it was problematic for Trudeau to pull the plug on his minority government and call a "selfish summer election."
O'Toole accused Trudeau of forcing the summer campaign for his own personal interest of winning a majority.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2021.
-
COVID-19 case at protest prompts warning from Lambton Public HealthLambton Public Health is asking anyone who attended a protest at Mike Weir Park earlier this week to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they feel unwell.
-
Inside the final 24 hours of U.S. presence in Kabul: brutality, trauma, moments of graceInside the final 24 hours of U.S. presence in Kabul, Afghanistan
-
Two injured after fight breaks out at Brampton, Ont. banquet hallTwo people were injured and at least one other person was arrested after a fight broke out during a large gathering at a Brampton banquet hall overnight.
-
-
6 charged in central Alberta drug trafficking investigation, drug and weapon seizuresA three-month investigation into drug trafficking in Wetaskiwin, Alta., resulted in the seizure of drugs, cash, tobacco, firearms, and weapons.
-
Be prepared to stop for school buses starting TuesdayNipissing Parry Sound Student Transportation Services is reminding drivers to be aware of school buses on roads as a new school year begins.
-
SFU earth scientist leads team of experts to discovery of new earthquake and tsunami threats to Japan, potentially B.C.A team of researchers have found new evidence of another seismic risk for Japan, with possible implications for parts of B.C.
-
Semien, Gurriel Jr. lead Blue Jays over Athletics in wild comeback winTwo late-game homers gave the Blue Jays a dramatic 11-10 victory in the opener of a critical weekend series against the Athletics.
-
'My life is just full of anguish': Grieving B.C. mom seeks justice after son's death in MexicoA grieving B.C. mother is seeking justice for her son, who was viciously killed over the summer while living and working in Mexico.