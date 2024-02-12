Day-drinking driver found passed out behind the wheel in Kapuskasing parking lot

Police in Kapuskasing made two impaired driving arrests within a few hours last weekend, including one involving an unconscious driver.

The first 911 call about an impaired driver came in at 11 a.m. Feb. 10, James Bay Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday.

“A short time later, officers located the subject vehicle in a parking lot of a business on Brunelle Road South,” the release said and included a photo of a blue pickp truck with a snowmachine in the back.

“Officers woke the driver up, who was sleeping in the driver seat of the vehicle.”

The 38-year-old was charged with impaired and has a March 4 court date in Kapuskasing.

Then at 5 p.m. the same day, another 911 call reported a suspected impaired driver on Riverside Drive in Kapuskasing.

“Police located and stopped the vehicle, and upon speaking with the driver, it was determined that they had consumed an alcoholic beverage,” police said.

“The driver was arrested and transported to the Kapuskasing detachment for further testing.”

The 29-year-old from Kapuskasing was charged with impaired and has a March 18 court date.

Both drivers were issued a 90-day administrative driver's licence suspension and the vehicles were impounded for seven days.

o Download our app to get local alerts on your device

o Get the latest local updates right to your inbox

“If you suspect someone is driving impaired, please do not hesitate to call 911 immediately,” police said.

“Your quick action may be the crucial step in preventing a potential tragedy.”