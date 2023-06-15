'Day has finally come': Jarome Iginla rejoins the Calgary Flames

There's another change in the Calgary Flames' front office as the team announced it is welcoming back Jarome Iginla.

The 45-year-old won't be strapping on the skates, instead opting for a suit and tie to take on the role of special advisor to the general manager.

The team says Iginla will "provide support in all areas of hockey operations."

"Dating as far back as our playing days with the Flames, Jarome and I have always talked about one day working together in the NHL," said general manager Craig Conroy in a statement.

"That day has finally come and I'm happy to welcome him back to Calgary."

Conroy continued by saying he and Iginla "often challenged each other on systems and playing style."

"I look forward to our team benefiting from his fierce competitiveness, career experiences and love of hockey."

Iginla says he is "grateful" for the opportunity to return to Calgary.

"It's a very well-earned acknowledgment for Conny as general manager and I am looking forward to supporting him and the team in a more engaged capacity," he said in a statement.

Iginla played for 16 seasons with the Calgary Flames and played more than 1,500 career NHL games – 1,219 of those were played with the team.

He was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in March 2013 for two prospects and the Pens' first round draft pick that year.