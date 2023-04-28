Day of Mourning held for 181 people who died from work-related injuries in B.C. last year

Vancouver's Olympic cauldron was lit Friday morning to honour the 181 B.C. workers who lost their lives due to work-related injuries or illnesses last year.

Dozens of people gathered at Jack Poole Plaza for the National Day of Mourning ceremony, including B.C. Premier David Eby.

In a joint statement, Eby and Minister of Labour Harry Bains said in 2022, 26 workers died in motor vehicle accidents and 48 died from a traumatic injury as a result of their job.

Another 107 work-related deaths recorded in B.C. last year were due to occupational diseases, with 61 of those fatalities from asbestos exposure.

"On this solemn day, we join people across British Columbia and Canada in remembering and honouring people who have lost their lives or suffered injury or illness on the job. We offer our deepest condolences to their families, friends and co-workers as we mourn alongside them," the statement reads.

The provincial government added that it's committed to eliminating workplace tragedies and is taking steps to better protect the health and safety of workers.

"We have brought in new rules to protect youth from work that is too hazardous for them, such as forestry, food processing and certain construction jobs," the province said. "This ensures young people can gain valuable and rewarding work experience without compromising their safety."

Additionally, the province said it's changed the law to make it easier for workers to have more say in workplace safety, as well as bringing in new licencing and certification requirements for asbestos abatement workers.

The province also said it has been making "continuous improvements" to the workers' compensation system, which include ensuring employers accommodate injured workers when they are ready to return to work, and improving the annual cost-of-living increases to compensation benefits.

"We know there is more work to do to better protect people, and we are committed to doing that work. Today, as we pay tribute to workers who didn't make it home safely at the end of the day, we recommit to ensuring everyone has the safe and healthy workplaces they deserve."