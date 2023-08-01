Day of recognition: Emancipation Day observed in Halifax

The Pan-African flag was raised at Halifax city hall on Tuesday to mark Emancipation Day.

The flag raising was followed by a poem from Halifax born poet, Damini Awoyiga.

“It meant a lot to me because I am very happy that my parents taught me my language because that is a very big part of my cultural identity,” she says.

The gathering was just part of the events being held to recognize the day the British Empire abolished slavery in all of its colonies.

The legislation freed over 800,000 people.

“During the time of enslavement more than 50 million men, women and children of African descent were victims of this horrific transatlantic slave trade,” says, Dwayne Provo the associate deputy minister of African Affairs.

Canada officially recognized Emancipation Day in March of 2021, Nova Scotia followed a month later.

“It means more than the fact that it marks the day that slavery was abolished,” says the executive director of the Black Cultural Centre Russell Grosse, at an event held in the red chamber of the Nova Scotia Legislature. “It means a sense of belonging and a sense of acknowledgement of that past hurt.”

“As a province we stand together and renew our commitment to justice and equity,” says Nova Scotia’s Lieutenant Governor, Arthur J Leblanc. “History has demonstrated the necessity of equality and access and opportunities in our community. For these values to thrive we must fully acknowledge our path and the repercussions of racism and injustice and oppression.”

Nova Scotia senator Wanda Thomas Bernard says while significant progress has been made but there is still more to do.

“One of the things that we’ve been lobbying for a number of years this is an official apology about the enslavement of African people. We don’t have that apology yet,” says Thomas Bernard. “Just one action, one commitment to take an action date around recognition for justice or development but do something. Things change when people do something.”

The day was special for Angela Hill who is related to Henry Hill, one of the founding members of Africville as well as Joseph Eaglan Griffith, the second black lawyer in Nova Scotia.

“There are no words. This just means so much to me, in my soul and I’m so proud of Nova Scotia," says Griffith.

There are numerous events and activities taking place throughout the month right across Nova Scotia to celebrate the day and everyone is invited to attend.

