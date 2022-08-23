Day of the National Flag of Ukraine celebrated in Edmonton

The Ukrainian flag was raised at the Edmonton Federal Building on Tuesday in celebration of the Day of the National Flag of Ukraine.

A crowd dressed in blue and yellow came out for the flag raising, and the singing of the Ukrainian national anthem.

“Today, we are celebrating the Day of the National Flag of Ukraine, and this is a very important celebration, especially now, when we are fighting the Russian aggression,” said Oleksandr Danyleiko, consulate general of Ukraine in Edmonton.

“We feel the support from Alberta, from the local government, and most important, from Alberta’s people.”

Wednesday is Ukrainian Independence Day.