Day parole extended for man who raped dozens of women and now lives in Vancouver
Staff
The Canadian Press
Day parole has been extended for six more months for a serial rapist living in a halfway house in the Vancouver area.
Sixty-nine-year-old Larry Takahashi sexually assaulted dozens of women in Edmonton during the 1970s and 80s and was initially granted some freedom in 2016.
His 10 p.m. curfew was suspended a year ago and he is now allowed to access the internet.
But the man known as the “balaclava” rapist is still subject to conditions including a ban on looking at pornography and must report any relationships with women.
