Day parole extended for killer Kelly Ellard, full parole denied

The Parole Board of Canada has extended day parole privileges for Kelly Ellard, the woman convicted of killing teenager Reena Virk near Victoria in 1997, when she was also a teen.

Ellard, who now goes by Kerry Sim, had her day parole extended for another six months, according to a ruling by the parole board on March 9.

Sim had her day parole suspended in July 2021, when the parole board received reports that there was domestic abuse between her and her partner, who is the father of her two children.

"Warrants were issued and your release was suspended," the parole board said in its recent decision.

"The Correctional Service of Canada also noted you had breached your special condition 'not to consume drugs' when your urinalysis returned positive for codeine."

Both Sim and her partner denied the abuse at first, which reportedly went both ways, before admitting to it later.

Her day parole was reinstated in October with new conditions, including psychiatric treatment and a ban on seeing her partner in person without supervision or written consent from her parole officer.

Her extended parole privileges were also revoked.

FULL PAROLE

The parole board denied Sim the chance for a full parole in its March decision, though it did note that she did not apply for full parole and that the consideration was required under legislation.

"Your [case management team] recommends day parole be continued but that full parole be denied," reads the parole ruling.

"They indicate you had made progress on release prior to your suspension, but your life stressors resulted in you not managing your emotions effectively," adds the parole board. "They note you are still stabilizing in the community and require the structure and support of a [community residential facility]."

In 1997, Sim was 15 years old when she and a group of teens beat Virk. After the assault, Sim and an accomplice followed the injured girl and drowned her in the Gorge waterway.

Sim was later convicted of second-degree murder.