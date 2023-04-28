Day parole extended for man who murdered Sudbury police officer in 1993

One of the men found guilty of murdering Sudbury police Const. Joe MacDonald has been granted an extension on his day parole for another six months.

Clinton Suzack, now 58, along with accomplice Peter Pennett, shot and killed MacDonald on Oct. 7, 1993. MacDonald pulled the pair over for a traffic violation and was writing a ticket when they turned on him.

“The officer shot you twice in the torso,” said a summary from the Parole Board of Canada decision from April 16.

“Your accomplice shot and killed the officer, who, according to witnesses, tried to de-escalate the situation and pled for his life. A partially completed traffic ticket with your co-accused's name was found in the officer's car. You fled the scene and were pursued by police.”

MacDonald, who was 29, left behind a wife and two young children.

Suzack was convicted of first-degree murder in March 1995. MacDonald’s family has described to the parole board the pain Suzack’s actions caused them.

“These statements convey the devastating impact the victim's senseless death had on those who loved him,” the parole board said in its decision.

“The victim's family have described the impact as more than a life sentence because their sentence is endless and filled with agony. They continue to view you as a risk and requested that you not be allowed near the City of Sudbury and area.”

Suzack’s criminal history prior to the murder involved mostly assaults of different severity and robbery.

Mitigating factors include his Indigenous family’s victimization by the residential school system – many were removed from the community and he never saw them again.

He was placed in a group home at age 16 and while he was able to graduate from high school, alcohol abuse became a growing problem.

“The board notes your personal development and life trajectory were clearly impacted by family and community fragmentation, early exposure to violence and substance abuse, experiences of racism, government practices of colonialism and negative experiences with police and authority figures,” the board said.

Suzack was denied full parole in February 2022, but was granted day parole in part because he had made “observable and measurable changes, made progress towards addressing your distrust of authority figures, engaged in cultural activities towards hearing and had a strong release plan with diverse interventions.”

FOUND EMPLOYMENT

More recently, he has participated in programs and cultural events and found a job as an elder and teacher at an Indigenous-focused society.

“Reports indicate you are looking for additional employment opportunities so that you can share your cultural knowledge and experience,” the board said.

“Overall, your (case management team) CMT report that your community reintegration has been positive, you have maintained a low profile and are highly engaged in culture, ceremony and with like-minded individuals. You have been transparent about who you spend time with and your attitude towards your CMT is continuing to improve.”

In approving day parole for another six months, the board extended his release conditions, including a ban on alcohol, associating with criminals and contacting the victim’s family.

Suzack is also prohibited from visiting Sudbury, the district of Algoma and the Greater Toronto Area.

“Your actions resulted in the sudden and brutal death of the victim,” the board said.

“The victim's family deserves to be protected from any contact with you.”