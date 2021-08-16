iHeartRadio

Day parole extended for man who raped dozens of women and now lives in Vancouver

Larry Takahashi, dubbed the Balaclava Rapist, is seen in this undated handout photo.

Day parole has been extended for six more months for a serial rapist living in a halfway house in the Vancouver area.

Sixty-nine-year-old Larry Takahashi sexually assaulted dozens of women in Edmonton during the 1970s and 80s and was initially granted some freedom in 2016.

His 10 p.m. curfew was suspended a year ago and he is now allowed to access the internet.

But the man known as the “balaclava” rapist is still subject to conditions including a ban on looking at pornography and must report any relationships with women.

12