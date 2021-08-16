Day parole extended for man who raped dozens of women and now lives in Vancouver

Day parole has been extended for six more months for a serial rapist living in a halfway house in the Vancouver area.

Sixty-nine-year-old Larry Takahashi sexually assaulted dozens of women in Edmonton during the 1970s and 80s and was initially granted some freedom in 2016.

His 10 p.m. curfew was suspended a year ago and he is now allowed to access the internet.

But the man known as the “balaclava” rapist is still subject to conditions including a ban on looking at pornography and must report any relationships with women.