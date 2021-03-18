The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 28 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but no new deaths.

The region now has 6,506 cases, with 6,156 resolved and 185 deaths – none new - leaving 165 active cases. There are four confirmed variant cases and 37 screening positive.

Thursday marks the third day of double-digit case counts, and comes as a new COVID-19 vaccination centre at the North London Optimist Community Centre opens.

Meanwhile, the Thames Valley District School Board is reporting that variants of concern have been identified in cases at two schools.

There are ongoing outbreaks at five are seniors' facilities and in the medicine unit at London Health Sciences Centre's (LHSC) University Hospital, where fewer than five patients and/or staff impacted.

Overall, LHSC is dealing with nine inpatients and eight staff testing positive for COVID-19.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities, no new deaths were reported:

Elgin-Oxford – five new, 72 active, 2,658 total, 2,519 resolved, 67 deaths, 26 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 48 active, 1,518 total, 1,426 resolved, 39 deaths

Huron-Perth – three new, 21 active, 1,392 total, 1,321 resolved, 50 deaths, four variants

Grey-Bruce – none new, 13 active, 733 total, 718 resolved, two deaths, 10 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – eight new, 186 active, 2,479 total, 2,246 resolved, 47 deaths, 36 variants

Two new school outbreaks have been declared by Lambton Public Health, with five cases at Confederation Central Public School and two at King George Public School. Five seniors' facilities are also in outbreak.

For a second straight day, Ontario is reporting more than 1,500 new cases.