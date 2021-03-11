Another day – and another temperature records set for the City of Windsor, Leamington and Chatham-Kent.

On Thursday – the City of Windsor reached 20.1 C. Wednesday the official record was 19.5 C. It was also a very windy day – wind westerly gusts topping 75 km/h.

Chatham-Kent toppled daytime highs for March 10 and 11 with the mercury reaching 15.7 C Wednesday and 19.1 C Thursday.

Leamington followed suit with a record 17.3 C on Wednesday and 17.2 C Thursday.

Expect the winds to ease and the temperatures to cool a bit for Friday and the weekend.

Sunshine should dominate the forecast for the next three days, however.