Daylight saving time ends Sunday, some hope to see it gone for good

The clocks roll back Sunday morning at 2 a.m., adding another hour to your day.

About a year ago, Ontario MPPs voted to do away with the practice, now they’re waiting for others to do the same.

“I like falling back more than going forward,” resident Yiannis Panayiotou said of daylight saving time “More sleep ya!”

But the Ontario plan is dependent on Quebec and New York State to be on board.

Putting the Windsor-Detroit region into a bit of a conundrum.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be that big of deal but still, it’s a huge change, I don’t know, keep it the same, the same as Detroit,” said Panayiotou.

Windsor-Essex residents CTV News spoke with say abolish the practice, but keep Windsor-Detroit synchronized.

“I just feel like it would be weird if it was different,” says Zach Vernier.

“Everybody would have to be on board it would be too hard it may make no difference unless they do it as well, you still have people who work, Big 3 for example, they all have to be on the same schedule so unless they do it wouldn’t matter,” says Kellyanne Way.

Windsor-West MP Brian Masse believes the region would be able to handle any adaptation given the historic shift work mentality, but still suggests it wouldn’t be easy.

“Oh it has potential, but that’s a thing that needs to be done across North America,” he said.

“Just crossing two miles over the border here would be really difficult for business as well our personal lives.”

Masse thinks going beyond Quebec and New York is needed, telling CTV News Mexico would also have to agree.

“There’s pros and cons and I know that some of the people in the far north have also expressed concern because of the time, it would affect them. So, the debate rages! I don’t see a solution for unit just yet.”